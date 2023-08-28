Laundry Attendant (Kadoma)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Doing pupil’s laundry.

Cleaning of hostels.

Maintenance of hostels.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 5 “O” Levels.

Previous work experience in a similar position is an added advantage.

At least 3 years of experience with primary school children is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications clearly stating the position being applied for together with copies of academic and/ or professional certificates and cv should be addressed to the HD and hand delivered to the school.

All Correspondences To Be Addressed To: