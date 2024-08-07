Lawyer/ Paralegal Officers x6
Job Description
Location: Chimanimani, Gutu, Chiredzi, Mbire, Mangwe and Bulilima districts
Musasa is a women’s rights organization founded in 1988. The vision of the organization is to see a society in which women and girls are free from violence in all its manifestations and are able to fully participate in development at all levels. Musasa is committed to addressing gender-based violence (GBV) through a comprehensive approach that includes direct service provision, emergency response, prevention, advocacy, and monitoring, research, and evaluation. The direct services aim at increasing access to GBV services through shelters, call centre, mobile and static One stop Centres. The organization fosters social transformation at the household, community, and national levels by challenging harmful beliefs, attitudes, and behaviours through various methodologies. Musasa also uses community dialogues, community visioning as well as women and girls’ safe spaces in engaging various community groups. While the advocacy pillar focuses on addressing gaps in GBV legislation through advocating for formulation of new laws and full implementation of existing laws.
MUSASA is implementing the ‘SafeHaven: Promoting safety and dignity in emergency settings’ project aimed to strengthen protection mechanisms, gender-based violence (GBV) prevention and response efforts in Chimanimani, Gutu, Chiredzi, Mbire, Mangwe and Bulilima districts of Zimbabwe, particularly in the context of emergencies such as drought, climate shocks, and disease outbreaks. Furthermore, the project aims to: mitigate protection risks, prevent GBV, support survivors, and promote a culture of safety, respect, and gender equality within affected districts.
The organisation hereby invites suitable candidates to apply for the post of Lawyer/Paralegal Officers (x 6) that has arisen (in Chimanimani, Gutu, Chiredzi, Mbire, Mangwe and Bulilima districts).
Duties and Responsibilities
- Reporting to Regional Manager, the applicant must specify their preferred district(s).
- Support the Program Officer in the development and implementation of the program.
- Providing legal services to clients and enabling them to deal with legal issues concerning their cases.
- Drafting legal papers for survivors of gender based violence.
- Providing pre and post-trial counselling services to survivors of gender based violence
- Attending district meetings as required.
- Coordinating with other implementing partners in the district as relevant.
- Working closely with the advocacy department in lobbying for policy formulations and reviews.
- Participate in GBV coordination meetings.
- Any other duties as may be assigned by the Project Officer.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in Paralegal Studies/ Bachelor of Law Honours Degree.
- Ability to work with GBV survivors in the counselling department.
- Ability to articulate legal issues for clients affected by GBV.
- At least 2-years experience in a similar role.
- Ability to use Microsoft Office.
- Ability to quickly understand and absorb new topics, issues and disciplines.
- Ability to work well with partners in a consortium.
- Ability to speak, English and relevant local languages.
- Relevant practicing certificate is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Send your application letter and CV with three (3) traceable references to: vacancies@musasa.co.zw, Highlight the job title and the target district in the subject field of the email.
NB: Only short-listed candidates will be contacted. MUSASA does not charge any application or processing fees on applicants at any stage of the recruitment process.
Safeguarding Commitment:
Musasa is committed to safeguarding the personal dignity and rights of beneficiaries. Any candidate offered a job with Musasa will be expected to adhere to Musasa’s Safeguarding Policy and conduct themselves in accordance with the provisions of this policy.
The candidate will undergo a thorough background check, and personal/professional references will be requested.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Musasa Project
Musasa is a non-governmental organisation that was set up in 1988 to deal with issues of violence against women and girls. It provides relief to survivors of Gender Based Violence (GBV). Musasa operates from five (5) regional offices, Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare and Masvingo.