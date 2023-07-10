Lay Data Entry Clerk x26
Job Description
The Biomedical Research and Training Institute (BRTI) implements a Global Fund/ UNDP supported Work Plan for the Ministry of Health and Child Care of Zimbabwe. The following vacancies have arisen within the Biomedical Research and Training Institute in Collaboration with MOHCC.
Locations: Bikita, Bimdura, Binga, Centenary, Chikomba X2, Chimanimani X2, Chirumnhazu X2, Gokwe North, Hwange, Hwedza, Kariba, Mangwe, Mbire, Mhondoro, Mudzi, Mutoko, Nyanga, Rushinga, Seke, Shamva, Shurugwi, Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe, Zvishavane)
Duties and Responsibilities
- The Lay Data Entry Clerk (DEC) will provide district level support for the smooth and timely management of data capturing, management, cleaning, and results management in SENAITE eLIMS.
- Additionally, the DEC shall support data systems support for the electronic and paper-based databases at facility level including generation of monthly and weekly reports.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 5 Ordinary level subjects including English.
- Computer literate and demonstrated competency proficiency in desktop software (MS Word, Excel, Outlook) essential.
- Certificate in Computers or ICDL is an added advantage.
- Minimum of 1 year experience in a related position is an added advantage.
- High personal motivation and self-driven
- Excellent time management
- Reliable, diligent, detail-oriented worker who can see tasks through to completion.
- Accurate, honest, dependable, and flexible.
- Proven ability to maintain confidentiality and handle and protect sensitive data with integrity.
- Ability to work with limited supervision and on own initiative.
- Excellent communication skills.
- Problem solving skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates can submit a single document of their detailed CV and cover letter to:
The Human Resource Officer
Biomedical Research and Training Institute (HATIPP),
10 Seagrave Road,
Avondale,
Harare
Or email: info@brti.co.zw
NB: Please specify in the email header the job position you are applying for. Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 12 July 2023
BRTI - Biomedical Research and Training Institute
The BRTI laboratory is registered with Health Professions Council and also accredited for ISO 15189 standards of operation. For quality assurance, the lab subscribes to both the Zimbabwe National Quality Assurance Programme (ZINQAP) and several External Quality Assurance schemes which include, College of American Pathologist (CAP).
The mission of the BRTI is to promote the health and quality of life of the peoples of Africa through research and training in the field of biomedicine. The institute emphasises the need to establish and maintain the highest levels of quality, professionalism, ethical standards and efficiency in its activities, and publishes these webpages in a spirit of openness and transparency.