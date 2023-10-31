Pindula|Search Pindula
Nash Furnishers

Leather Cutter (Chitungwiza)

Nash Furnishers
Oct. 30, 2023
Job Description

We are looking for a candidate to fill in the position of our leather cutter.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least 2 Years proven experience in the same position.

Other

How to Apply

CVs to be dropped in person at our Chitungwiza Factory from 10 am to 12pm

Chitungwiza Factory address:

26 Chirozva Road

Chitungwiza

Deadline: 30 October 2023

Nash Furnishers

Furniture Company which specialises in Home and Office Custom Made Furniture and also kitchen appliances.

Address: 41 Kelvin North, Graniteside. Harare, Zimbabwe

Phone: +263731669843

