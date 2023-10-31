Leather Cutter (Chitungwiza)
Nash Furnishers
Job Description
We are looking for a candidate to fill in the position of our leather cutter.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To Be Advised.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 2 Years proven experience in the same position.
Other
How to Apply
CVs to be dropped in person at our Chitungwiza Factory from 10 am to 12pm
Chitungwiza Factory address:
26 Chirozva Road
Chitungwiza
Deadline: 30 October 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Furniture Company which specialises in Home and Office Custom Made Furniture and also kitchen appliances.
Address: 41 Kelvin North, Graniteside. Harare, Zimbabwe
Phone: +263731669843
