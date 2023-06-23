Lecturer: Agriculture x2

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned Diploma Lecturing posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

Certificate Diploma in Agriculture.

Bachelor of Education/ Bachelor of Science in Agriculture.

Master of Science/ Master of Education in Agriculture Teaching Qualification is a prerequisite.

A minimum of five (5) years working experience in relevant field.

Former civil servants should attach a clearance letterfrom the Public Service Commission.

How to Apply

Applications should be accompanied by 3 copies of each of the following: A detailed curriculum vitae, certified copies of academic and -professional certificates and transcripts; National identification and Birth Certificates.

All Applications should be addressed to:

The Principal Mkoba Teachers College

Box Mk 20,

Gweru

Or : mkobatc@gmail.com

Deadline: 27 June 2023