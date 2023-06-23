Lecturer: Agriculture x2

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned Diploma Lecturing posts.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Certificate Diploma in Agriculture.
- Bachelor of Education/ Bachelor of Science in Agriculture.
- Master of Science/ Master of Education in Agriculture Teaching Qualification is a prerequisite.
- A minimum of five (5) years working experience in relevant field.
- Former civil servants should attach a clearance letterfrom the Public Service Commission.
Other
How to Apply
Applications should be accompanied by 3 copies of each of the following: A detailed curriculum vitae, certified copies of academic and -professional certificates and transcripts; National identification and Birth Certificates.
All Applications should be addressed to:
The Principal Mkoba Teachers College
Box Mk 20,
Gweru
Or : mkobatc@gmail.com
Deadline: 27 June 2023