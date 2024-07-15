Pindula|Search Pindula
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)

Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor: Plant Science/ Botany

Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Jul. 15, 2024
Job Description

Biological Sciences Department

The University seeks to recruit focused, results oriented candidates for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Teach the following courses: Systematics and Taxonomy, Evolutionary Botany, Plant Physiology, Plant Form and Function, Plant Ecology and Molecular Systematics, The Department reserves the right to allocate courses for teaching.
  • Supervise Undergraduate and Post-graduate students.
  • Prepare course syllabi and reports related to teaching and student progress.
  • Carry out research, innovation and industrialization projects.
  • Perform University and community service.

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. 

Qualifications and Experience

  • Applicants must have a Master of Science in Plant Science/Botany or related discipline.
  • Applicants must also have at least one (1) year of tertiary level teaching experience.
  • A Ph.D. in Plant Science/Botany or related discipline would be an added advantage.
  • A proven record of publications, innovations and the ability to mobilize funds would be added advantages.
  • The curriculum vitae (CV) should contain a detailed list of publications, specifying titles of publications, journal names, volumes, page numbers, date published, and name(s) of co-authors if any.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw, consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.                

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. The closing date for the receipt of applications is Monday, 15 July 2024.

Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)

Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.

Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura

