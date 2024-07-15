Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor: Plant Science/ Botany
Job Description
Biological Sciences Department
The University seeks to recruit focused, results oriented candidates for the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Teach the following courses: Systematics and Taxonomy, Evolutionary Botany, Plant Physiology, Plant Form and Function, Plant Ecology and Molecular Systematics, The Department reserves the right to allocate courses for teaching.
- Supervise Undergraduate and Post-graduate students.
- Prepare course syllabi and reports related to teaching and student progress.
- Carry out research, innovation and industrialization projects.
- Perform University and community service.
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have a Master of Science in Plant Science/Botany or related discipline.
- Applicants must also have at least one (1) year of tertiary level teaching experience.
- A Ph.D. in Plant Science/Botany or related discipline would be an added advantage.
- A proven record of publications, innovations and the ability to mobilize funds would be added advantages.
- The curriculum vitae (CV) should contain a detailed list of publications, specifying titles of publications, journal names, volumes, page numbers, date published, and name(s) of co-authors if any.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw, consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. The closing date for the receipt of applications is Monday, 15 July 2024.Generate a Whatsapp Message
