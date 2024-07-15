Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor: Plant Science/ Botany

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have a Master of Science in Plant Science/Botany or related discipline.

Applicants must also have at least one (1) year of tertiary level teaching experience.

A Ph.D. in Plant Science/Botany or related discipline would be an added advantage.

A proven record of publications, innovations and the ability to mobilize funds would be added advantages.

The curriculum vitae (CV) should contain a detailed list of publications, specifying titles of publications, journal names, volumes, page numbers, date published, and name(s) of co-authors if any.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw, consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. The closing date for the receipt of applications is Monday, 15 July 2024.