Lecturer: Automobile Electrics & Electronics
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
- National Certificate in Automobile Electrics and Electronics.
- Skilled worker Class 1 Certificate in Motor Vehicle Mechanics.
- At least 3 years relevant working experience.
- Any relevant higher qualification will be an added advantage.
How to Apply
Interested individuals should submit written applications accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae, certified copies of academic and professional qualifications, birth certificate and national identification card addressed to:
The Principal
Mutare Polytechnic
P.O Box 640
Mutare
Or emailed to: principal@mutarepolytechnic.ac.zw in a single portable document format (pdf), former Civil Servants should attach clearance by the Public Service Commission.
NB: Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to and successful candidates to find own accommodation in Mutare.
Deadline: 29 September 2023
