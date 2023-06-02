Lecturer: Chemistry

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the above mentioned vacant post.
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Technology Degree in Applied Chemical Technology or equivalent.
- Applicants must have 5 '0' Levels including Maths and English Language at Grade C or better.
- Industry experience, higher qualification and a teaching qualification will be an added advantage.
- Applicants previously employed by Government should attach PSC Clearance.
- Applications should be accompanied by a detailed CV and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications.
How to Apply
Applications should be addressed to:
The Principal
Harare Polytechnic
Attention: HOD Human Resource
P. O. Box CY 407,
Causeway,
Harare
Deadline: 12 June 2023