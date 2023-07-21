Lecturer: Draughting and Designing Technology

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill in the above mentioned vacancy that has arisen at the institution.

Duties and Responsibilities

Lecturing and Assessment.

Qualifications and Experience

Higher National Diploma in Mechanical Engineering (Draughting and Design Technology) and National Diploma in Mechanical Engineering(Draughting and Design Technology).

Teaching qualification is an added advantage.

A minimum of two (2) years working experience as a draughtperson.

Other

How to Apply

Applications to be addressed to the Principal, Attention Head of Department Human Resources. Applications should be accompanied by a detailed CV, certified copies of academic & professional qualifications and be submitted at the Records office or Alternatively, applicants may scan all their application documents into a single PDF file and email to: hrbyopoly@gmail.com.

NB: Former civil servants who are interested to apply must attach a clearance letter from the Public Service Commission. Eligible female candidates and members living with disabilities are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.