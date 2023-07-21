Pindula|Search Pindula
List ProductAccount
Bulawayo Polytechnic

Lecturer: Draughting and Designing Technology

Bulawayo Polytechnic
Jul. 21, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill in the above mentioned vacancy that has arisen at the institution.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Lecturing and Assessment.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Higher National Diploma in Mechanical Engineering (Draughting and Design Technology) and National Diploma in Mechanical Engineering(Draughting and Design Technology).
  • Teaching qualification is an added advantage.
  • A minimum of two (2) years working experience as a draughtperson.

Other

How to Apply

Applications to be addressed to the Principal, Attention Head of Department Human Resources. Applications should be accompanied by a detailed CV, certified copies of academic & professional qualifications and be submitted at the Records office or Alternatively, applicants may scan all their application documents into a single PDF file and email to: hrbyopoly@gmail.com.

NB: Former civil servants who are interested to apply must attach a clearance letter from the Public Service Commission. Eligible female candidates and members living with disabilities are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.

Deadline: 21 July 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Bulawayo Polytechnic

Bulawayo Polytechnic is an academic institution established in 1927 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, initially as a technical school. The current main campus on Park Road in Suburbs was established in 1942. The Division of Art & Design is based at a campus on George Silundika Street in the central business district. 

Address:

Bulawayo Polytechnic

Cnr 12th Ave/Park Rd

P.O BOX 1392, 

Bulawayo, Zw

Tel: +263 (292) 233181, 233183, 234188, 234187, 233709, 238674

Fax:+263 (292) 251165

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Bulawayo Polytechnic
Bulawayo Polytechnic

Lecturer: Environmental Health

Deadline:
Bulawayo Polytechnic
Bulawayo Polytechnic

Lecturer: Motor Vehicle Mechanics

Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University (MSU)

Structural Geologist: Teaching Assistant

Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University (MSU)

Mineral Exploration Geoscientist: Teaching Assistant

Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University (MSU)

Seism Exploration Geophysicist: Teaching Assistant

Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University (MSU)

Petrophysicist: Teaching Assistant

Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University (MSU)

Geophysicist (Gravity): Teaching Assistant

Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University (MSU)

Geophysicist (Potential fields): Teaching Assistant

Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University (MSU)

Geophysics Technician

Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University (MSU)

Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor: Department of Applied Psychology x2

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback