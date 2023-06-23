Lecturer: Electrical Engineering

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned lecturing post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Higher National Diploma In Electrical Engineering.
- Skilled worker.
- Class 1 Bsc in Electrical Engineering is an added advantage.
- Minimum 3 years.
- Relevant experience.
Other
How to Apply
Applications, together with curriculum vitae, certified copies of educational and professional qualifications should reach the undersigned. Please address all correspondence to The Principal.
The Principal Attention:
Human Resources
Kwekwe Polytechnic
P.O. Box 399
Kwekwe
NB: Former civil servants to attach clearance letter from Public Service Commission
Deadline: 23 June 2023