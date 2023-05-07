Lecturer: Electrical

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the lecturing post mentioned above, Engineering Division.

Location: Kwekwe

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

Bsc Electrical Engineering.

Minimum 3 years relevant experience.

Other

Applications, together with curriculum vitae, certified copies of educational and professional qualifications should reach the undersigned:

The Principal

Attention: Human Resources

Kwekwe Polytechnic,

P.O. Box 399,

Kwekwe

NB: Former civil servants to attach clearance letter from Public Service Commission.

Deadline: 12 May 2023

How to Apply