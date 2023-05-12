Lecturer: English

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the Diploma Lecturing post.

Duties and Responsibilities

A teaching qualification.

A minimum of five (5) years teaching experience is required in the area of your specialization.

Former civil servants should attach a clearance letter from the Public Service Commission.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Education.

Bachelor of Arts English and Communication.

Bed in English and Communication.

Masters Degree is an added advantage .

Other

How to Apply

Applications should be accompanied by 3 copies of each of the following:

An application letter.

Detailed Curriculum Vitae.

Copy of National Identity.

Copy of Birth Certificate.

Academic and Professional Certificates and transcripts .

All copies of Certificates and National Identification MUST BE CERTIFIED BY COMMISSIONER OF OATHS. Candidates meeting the above requirements must apply to:

The Principal

Seke Teachers College

P.O. Box SK41

Seke

Chitungwiza

OR

The Principal

Seke Teachers College

16120 Mangwende Road

Seke

Chitungwiza

Deadline: 19 May 2023.