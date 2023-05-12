Lecturer: Human Resources Management

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post which has arisen in the department of Commerce. All correspondence to be addressed to the Principal.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

Human Resources Management Degree in Human Resource Management or equivalent.

Two years experience post qualification.

Teaching qualification is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications to be addressed to the Principal, Attention Head of Department Human Resources. Applications should be accompanied by a detailed CV, certified copies of academic & professional qualifications and be submitted at the Records office. Alternatively, applicants may scan all their application documents into a single PDF file and email to: hrbyopoly@gmail.com

NB: Former civil servants who are interested to apply must attach a clearance letter from the Public Service Commission. Eligible female candidates and members living with disabilities are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.

Deadline: 20 May 2023