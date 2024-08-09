Lecturer: ICT (Bulawayo)
United College of Education
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Teaching Diploma (Pre-Requisite).
- Bachelor's Degree in the relevant subject area.
- Relevant Master's Degree (added advantage).
- Minimum of 3 years' experience.
Other
How to Apply
Submit your application in an envelope clearly marked with the post being applied for, accompanied by:
- Detailed Curriculum Vitae.
- Certified copies of academic and professional qualifications.
to:
United College of Education Registry
The Principal, United College of Education, P.O Box 1156, Bulawayo
Deadline: 16 August 2024 (1300hrs)

United College of Education is located in the second largest city of Zimbabwe, Bulawayo, along the Old Victoria Falls Road, six kilometers from the city centre.
