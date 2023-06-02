Lecturer: Mass Communication

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the above mentioned vacant post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

ND in Mass Communication- Broadcast.

Degree in Journalism and Media Studies.

Applicants must have 5 '0' Levels including Maths and English Language at Grade C or better.

Industry experience, higher qualification and a teaching qualification will be an added advantage.

Applicants previously employed by Government should attach PSC Clearance.

Applications should be accompanied by a detailed CV and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications.

Other

How to Apply

Applications should be addressed to:

The Principal

Harare Polytechnic

Attention: HOD Human Resource

P. O. Box CY 40,

Causeway,

Harare

Deadline: 12 June 2023