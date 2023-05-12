Pindula|
Bulawayo Polytechnic

Lecturer: Motor Vehicle Mechanics

Bulawayo Polytechnic
May. 20, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post which has arisen in the department of Mechanical Engineering. All correspondence to be addressed to the Principal.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • National Certificate in Motor Vehicle Mechanics.
  • Class One (1) Journeyman in Motor Vehicle Mechanics.
  • 3 years post qualification experience.
  • A teaching qualification is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications to be addressed to the Principal, Attention Head of Department Human Resources. Applications should be accompanied by a detailed CV, certified copies of academic & professional qualifications and be submitted at the Records office. Alternatively, applicants may scan all their application documents into a single PDF file and email to: hrbyopoly@gmail.com

 NB:  Former civil servants who are interested to apply must attach a clearance letter from the Public Service Commission. Eligible female candidates and members living with disabilities are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.

Deadline: 20 May 2023

Bulawayo Polytechnic

Bulawayo Polytechnic is an academic institution established in 1927 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, initially as a technical school. The current main campus on Park Road in Suburbs was established in 1942. The Division of Art & Design is based at a campus on George Silundika Street in the central business district. 

Address:

Bulawayo Polytechnic

Cnr 12th Ave/Park Rd

P.O BOX 1392, 

Bulawayo, Zw

Tel: +263 (292) 233181, 233183, 234188, 234187, 233709, 238674

Fax:+263 (292) 251165

