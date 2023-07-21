Lecturer: Motor Vehicle Mechanics
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill in the above mentioned vacancy that has arisen at the institution.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Lecturing and Assessment.
Qualifications and Experience
- National Certificate in Motor Vehicle Mechanics.
- Class One (1) Journeyman in Motor Vehicle Mechanics.
- Must have 3 years post qualification experience.
- A teaching qualification is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Applications to be addressed to the Principal, Attention Head of Department Human Resources. Applications should be accompanied by a detailed CV, certified copies of academic & professional qualifications and be submitted at the Records office or Alternatively, applicants may scan all their application documents into a single PDF file and email to: hrbyopoly@gmail.com.
NB: Former civil servants who are interested to apply must attach a clearance letter from the Public Service Commission. Eligible female candidates and members living with disabilities are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.
Deadline: 21 July 2023
Bulawayo Polytechnic
Bulawayo Polytechnic is an academic institution established in 1927 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, initially as a technical school. The current main campus on Park Road in Suburbs was established in 1942. The Division of Art & Design is based at a campus on George Silundika Street in the central business district.
Address:
Bulawayo Polytechnic
Cnr 12th Ave/Park Rd
P.O BOX 1392,
Bulawayo, Zw
Tel: +263 (292) 233181, 233183, 234188, 234187, 233709, 238674
Fax:+263 (292) 251165