Mutare Polytechnic

Lecturer: Motor Vehicle Mechanics

Mutare Polytechnic
Sep. 29, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • National Certificate in Motor Vehicle Mechanics.
  • Skilled Worker Class 1 Certificate in Motor Vehicle Mechanics.
  • At least 3 years relevant working experience.
  • A higher qualification will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested individuals should submit written applications accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae, certified copies of academic and professional qualifications, birth certificate and national identification card addressed to:

The Principal

Mutare Polytechnic

P.O Box 640

Mutare

Or emailed to: principal@mutarepolytechnic.ac.zw in a single portable document format (pdf), former Civil Servants should attach clearance by the Public Service Commission.

NB: Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to and successful candidates to find own accommodation in Mutare.

Deadline: 29 September 2023

Mutare Polytechnic

Mutare Polytechnic is a parastatal technical vocational education and training institution under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of the government of Zimbabwe, it is located in Mutare, Manicaland Province.

Mutare Polytechnic

P.O. Box 640, Mutare

Josiah Tongogara/Vincent Ave

Tel: +263 20 63141 / 63153

Fax: +263 20 66912

Email: principal@mutarepolytechnic.ac.zw

