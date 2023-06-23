Pindula|
List ProductAccount
Kwekwe Polytechnic

Lecturer: NASS

Kwekwe Polytechnic
Jun. 23, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned lecturing post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor of Arts in History studies, development studies/ culture studies.
  • Minimum 3 years.
  • Relevant experience.

Other

How to Apply

Applications, together with curriculum vitae, certified copies of educational and professional qualifications should reach the undersigned. Please address all correspondence to The Principal. 

The Principal Attention:

Human Resources

Kwekwe Polytechnic

P.O. Box 399

Kwekwe 

NB: Former civil servants to attach clearance letter from Public Service Commission 

Deadline: 23 June 2023

Kwekwe Polytechnic

.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Mkoba Teachers College
Mkoba Teachers College

Lecturer: Agriculture x2

Deadline:
Mkoba Teachers College
Mkoba Teachers College

Lecturer: Music x2

Deadline:
Mkoba Teachers College
Mkoba Teachers College

Lecturer: Psychology x3

Deadline:
Mkoba Teachers College
Mkoba Teachers College

Lecturer: Professional Syllabus x4

Deadline:
Kwekwe Polytechnic
Kwekwe Polytechnic

Lecture: Refrigeration

Deadline:
Kwekwe Polytechnic
Kwekwe Polytechnic

Lecture :Computer Systems

Deadline:
Kwekwe Polytechnic
Kwekwe Polytechnic

Lecturer: Electrical Engineering

Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University (MSU)

Post: Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor: Department of Private Law x2

Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University (MSU)

Assistant Lecturer: Department of Private Law

Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University (MSU)

Assistant Lecturers: Department of Procedural Law x2

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback