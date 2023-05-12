Lecturer: Physical Education

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the Diploma Lecturing posts.
Duties and Responsibilities
- A teaching qualification.
- A minimum of five (5) years teaching experience is required in the area of your specialization.
- Former civil servants should attach a clearance letter from the Public Service Commission.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in Education (Primary) Specializing in Physical Education.
- BSc Physical Education and Sport.
- Bed in Physical Education and Sport.
- Masters is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Applications should be accompanied by 3 copies of each of the following:
- An application letter.
- Detailed Curriculum Vitae.
- Copy of National Identity.
- Copy of Birth Certificate.
- Academic and Professional Certificates and transcripts .
All copies of Certificates and National Identification MUST BE CERTIFIED BY COMMISSIONER OF OATHS. Candidates meeting the above requirements must apply to:
The Principal
Seke Teachers College
P.O. Box SK41
Seke
Chitungwiza
OR
The Principal
Seke Teachers College
16120 Mangwende Road
Seke
Chitungwiza
Deadline: 19 May 2023.