Lecturer: Physical Education

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the Diploma Lecturing posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

A teaching qualification.

A minimum of five (5) years teaching experience is required in the area of your specialization.

Former civil servants should attach a clearance letter from the Public Service Commission.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Education (Primary) Specializing in Physical Education.

BSc Physical Education and Sport.

Bed in Physical Education and Sport.

Masters is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications should be accompanied by 3 copies of each of the following:

An application letter.

Detailed Curriculum Vitae.

Copy of National Identity.

Copy of Birth Certificate.

Academic and Professional Certificates and transcripts .

All copies of Certificates and National Identification MUST BE CERTIFIED BY COMMISSIONER OF OATHS. Candidates meeting the above requirements must apply to:

The Principal

Seke Teachers College

P.O. Box SK41

Seke

Chitungwiza

OR

The Principal

Seke Teachers College

16120 Mangwende Road

Seke

Chitungwiza

Deadline: 19 May 2023.