Mkoba Teachers College

Lecturer: Psychology x3

Mkoba Teachers College
Jun. 27, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned Diploma Lecturing posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • BA/ Bsc/ Bed in Psychology Med/ Msc in Psychology.
  • A Primary Teaching Qualification is required.
  • A minimum of five (5) years working experience in relevant field.
  • Former civil servants should attach a clearance letterfrom the Public Service Commission.

Other

How to Apply

Applications should be accompanied by 3 copies of each of the following: A detailed curriculum vitae, certified copies of academic and -professional certificates and transcripts; National identification and Birth Certificates.

All Applications should be addressed to:

The Principal Mkoba Teachers College

Box Mk 20,

Gweru

Or : mkobatc@gmail.com

Deadline: 27 June 2023

Mkoba Teachers College

Website
+263) 54 250041
admin@mkobatc.ac.zw

Mkoba Teachers College is one of thirteen Primary school Teachers Colleges in Zimbabwe offering a University of Zimbabwe Diploma in Education programme comprising Theory of Education, Academic Studies, and Professional Studies. It was officially opened on 10 June 1978. The college offers teacher training services to the academic community in Zimbabwe.

