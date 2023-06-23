Lecturer: Psychology x3

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned Diploma Lecturing posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

BA/ Bsc/ Bed in Psychology Med/ Msc in Psychology.

A Primary Teaching Qualification is required.

A minimum of five (5) years working experience in relevant field.

Former civil servants should attach a clearance letterfrom the Public Service Commission.

Other

How to Apply

Applications should be accompanied by 3 copies of each of the following: A detailed curriculum vitae, certified copies of academic and -professional certificates and transcripts; National identification and Birth Certificates.

All Applications should be addressed to:

The Principal Mkoba Teachers College

Box Mk 20,

Gweru

Or : mkobatc@gmail.com

Deadline: 27 June 2023