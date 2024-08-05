Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor: Climate Change and Adaptation

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

The successful candidate will be expected to provide academic leadership to the Department, Institute, guide and contribute to basic and applied research, innovation and industrialisation programmes in the Department/ Institute as well as teach the following courses at undergraduate and postgraduate level: Introduction to Climate Change and Meteorology, Climate Change Science and Policy.

In addition, the candidate will be expected to coordinate and participate in the supervision of undergraduate and postgraduate research students. Experience in university teaching is an added advantage.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have at least a Masters or PhD degree in the field of Agro-Meteorology, Meteorology, Geography, Agricultural Sciences or related disciplines.

A Bachelor’s degree in the field of Meteorology, Climatology, Geography, Agricultural Sciences, Climate Change, Natural Resources or equivalent fields is a must.

Conditions of Service: Information on salary and other benefits will be made available to shortlisted candidates.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) sets of applications which should include the application letter, certified copies of certificates, national identification and a detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees including their email addresses. Applications in envelopes clearly indicating post applied for should be addressed and sent via registered mail to: