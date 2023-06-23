Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Full Professor Social Work x4

Job Description
FACULTY OF SOCIAL SCIENCES AND HUMANITIES
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned posts in the Department Of Social Work.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The successful candidate should be able to teach some of the following courses in Social Work:
- Counselling.
- Social Policy and Administration.
- Introduction to Social Work with Groups.
The Department reserves the right to allocate courses for teaching.
- The candidate should also be able to advise students, collaborate with faculty on research within and across Departments.
- Contribute to the achievement of Education 5.0 by the Department through University teaching, research, community engagement, innovation and industrialization.
- Publish in peer-reviewed journals, seek and obtain external funding.
- Supervise students’ projects and dissertations.
- Invigilation of University examinations.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants should hold a Master of Science degree in Social Work passed with at least a merit.
- A foundation first degree in Social Work.
- A PhD in Social Work would be an added advantage.
- Applicants must have at least one (1) year Social work practice.
- The successful candidate should also be registered with the Council of Social Work.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw, consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.
For more information phone (66210) 7531-2, 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. Female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Deadline: 28 June 2023
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.
Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura