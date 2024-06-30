Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor: Soil Science

Job Description

Reporting to the Dean, the incumbent is expected to spearhead teaching, research, transformative innovation and community service in Soil Science.

Duties and Responsibilities

Teaching The incumbent is expected to teach or deliver lectures in accordance with the Department and or College guidelines and standards.

University Service and Community Engagement The incumbent should participate in all Department, College and University activities such as attending meetings, training workshops, conferences and seminars, among others.

Research The incumbent is expected to engage in active research in his/her area of specialisation, which benefits the students, the Global community and the University.

Innovations Innovations should lead to the production of goods and services.

Industrialisation Through the commercialisation of goods and services.

Qualifications and Experience

A PhD in Soil Science or Soil fertility.

A Masters degree in Agriculture with specialisation in Soil Science or Soil fertility.

A BSc (Hons) in Agriculture

At least five years teaching experience at undergraduate, graduate or tertiary level and/ or industry.

Demonstrated ability to supervise student lab work, and conducting and publishing own research studies.

Demonstrated ability to analyse, gather, interpret and evaluate information about the chemistry, biology and physics of soil and using the information obtained from this analysis, to inform and influence on diverse issues such as agricultural production; biodiversity;

Climate change; environmental quality; human health and land remediation.

A demonstrated track record of conducting relevant research and publishing in reputable, peer-reviewed journals.

Ability to mobilise resources through writing research and grant proposals independently.

Ability to work as team and respect for cultural diversity.

Demonstrated record of academic leadership that will contribute to invigorating departmental instruction, curricular innovation, and increased departmental research productivity in line with the Education 5.0 thrust in Higher Education Training.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit an application letter, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID and birth certificate), and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees.