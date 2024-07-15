Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor: Animal Health
Job Description
Department of Animal Science
The University seeks to recruit focused, results oriented candidates for the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Teach the following courses: Anatomy and Physiology of Farm Animals, Biochemistry, Animal Breeding, Pharmacology and Toxicology, Veterinary Epidemiology, Animal Welfare and Ethology, Livestock Health and Production Policy and Animal Physiology, The Department reserves the right to allocate courses for teaching.
- Contribute to the mandate of the University through teaching, research, University/community service, innovation and industrialisation.
- Provide academic leadership to the Department, initiate, guide and contribute to basic and applied research in the Department.
- Supervise Research Projects for both undergraduate and postgraduate students in their fields of specialization.
- Conduct collaborative research and be involved in University service and community engagement.
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants should hold a PhD in Veterinary Science or a related field.
- Master of Science Degree in Veterinary passed with at least a Merit, and a first degree in Veterinary Science or any related field passed with at least an Upper-Second (2.1) degree class.
- Applicants must have a minimum of two (2) years of tertiary teaching experience or relevant industrial attachment.
- Proven record of publications and ability to mobilise funds would be added advantages.
- The curriculum vitae (CV) should contain a detailed list of publications; clearly specifying titles of publications, journal names, volumes, page numbers details, dates published into; books, monographs, refereed and non-refereed journals, chapters in books etc.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw, consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. The closing date for the receipt of applications is Monday, 15 July 2024.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.
Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura