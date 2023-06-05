Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor Animal Science

Job Description

FACULTY OF AGRICULTURE AND ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Teach the following undergraduate courses; Animal Breeding, Applied Animal Physiology, Animal Nutrition, Biochemistry, Rangeland Ecology and Management, Animal Anatomy and Physiology of Farm Animals, Meat Science and Technology and Animal Products Processing, Animal Feed Production. The Department reserves the right to allocate courses for teaching.

Provide academic leadership to the Department, initiate, guide and contribute to basic and applied research in the Department.

Supervise Research Projects for both undergraduate and postgraduate students in their fields of specialization.

Contribute to the achievement of the University mandate through teaching, research, community engagement, innovation and industrialization;

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants should hold at least an MSc in Animal Science, Veterinary (Animal Nutrition) or related field passed with at least a Merit, and a first degree in Animal Science or Veterinary passed with at least an upper-second (2.1) degree class.

A PhD in Animal Science would be an added advantage.

Applicants must have a minimum of two (2) years of tertiary teaching experience or relevant industrial experience;

Proven record of publications and ability to mobilise funds would be added advantages.

The curriculum vitae (CV) should contain a detailed list of publications; clearly specifying titles of publications, journal names, volumes, page numbers details, dates published into; books, monographs, refereed and non-refereed journals, chapters in books etc.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw, consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.

Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:

The Assistant Registrar-Human Resources

Bindura University of Science Education

P Bag 1020

Bindura

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. Female candidates are encouraged to apply and Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. For more information phone (66210) 7531-2 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9

Deadline: 05 June 2023