Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor: Artficial Intelligence

Job Description

COLLEGE OF PEACE LEADERSHIP AND GOVERNANCE

DEPARTMENT OF COMPUTER SCIENCE AND COMPUTER INFORMATION SYSTEMS

Africa University is a private, pan- African, United Methodist-related institution located in Mutare, Zimbabwe. The University is also a member of the Association of African Universities and is inviting suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the following strategic positions:

Reporting to the H.O.D, the incumbents will serve in the capacity of Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor and will provide leadership in contributing to the smooth organisation and implementation of the activities of the programmes offered in the Department.

Duties and Responsibilities

The candidate should be able to carry out research, supervise students’ dissertations and should be able to teach at least 3 of the following modules:

Fundamentals of Artificial Intelligence, Data Science and Machine Learning.

Computational Mathematics.

Programming for Machine Learning.

Expert Systems and Smart Applications.

Intelligent Systems for Pattern Recognition.

Web technologies and mobile application development.

Object Oriented Programming ,JAVA, Pyth.n ,C# ,R.

Human Artificial Intelligence Interaction.

Design of Cyber-Physical Systems.

Network Security.

Please note that the duties and responsibilities of a Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor and Professor are grouped into 5 main categories which are:

Teaching: The incumbent is expected to teach or deliver lectures in accordance to the Department and or College guidelines and standards.

The incumbent is expected to teach or deliver lectures in accordance to the Department and or College guidelines and standards. University Service and Community Engagement: The incumbent should participate in all Department, College and University activities such as attending meetings, training workshops, conferences and seminars, among others.

The incumbent should participate in all Department, College and University activities such as attending meetings, training workshops, conferences and seminars, among others. Research: The incumbent is expected to engage in active research in his/her area of specialization which benefits the students, the Global community and the University.

The incumbent is expected to engage in active research in his/her area of specialization which benefits the students, the Global community and the University. Innovations: Innovations should lead to the production of goods and services.

Innovations should lead to the production of goods and services. Industrialisation: Through the commercialisation of goods and services.

Qualifications and Experience

BSc Honours in Artificial Intelligence or equivalent.

MSc in Artificial Intelligence or equivalent.

A PhD in Artificial Intelligence/Computer Science or equivalent.

Experience in teaching and/or supporting learning in higher education.

Must have experience in developing and teaching online courses.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit an application letter, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to:

Assistant Registrar, Human Resource & Administration,

Africa University

Fairview Road/Off Nyanga Road

P.O. Box 1320, Mutare,

Zimbabwe

The application pack should be sent as a single pdf file to the following e-mail address: careers@africau.edu. Applicants should clearly indicate the post being applied for on the application letter.

NB:Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 02 June 2023