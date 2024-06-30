Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor: Artificial Intelligence

Computational Mathematics.

Programming for Machine Learning.

Expert Systems and Smart Applications.

Intelligent Systems for Pattern Recognition.

Web technologies and mobile application development.

Object-Oriented Programming, JAVA, Python, C#, R.

Human Artificial Intelligence Interaction.

Design of Cyber-Physical Systems.

Network Security.

Teaching: The incumbent is expected to teach or deliver lectures in accordance with the Department and or College guidelines and standards.

Innovations should lead to the production of goods and services. Industrialisation: Through the commercialisation of goods and services.

Qualifications and Experience

BSc Honours in Artificial Intelligence or equivalent.

MSc in Artificial Intelligence or equivalent.

A PhD in Artificial Intelligence/Computer Science or equivalent.

Experience in teaching and/or supporting learning in higher education.

Must have experience in developing and teaching online courses.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit an application letter, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID and birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees.

The application pack should be sent as a single pdf file to e-mail address: careers@africau.edu by no later than 1400 hours on Friday, 05 July 2024.

Applicants should clearly indicate the post being applied for on the subject line, and only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to. Africa University is an equal opportunity employer and therefore, men and women from diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply.