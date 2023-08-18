Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor: Department Of Applied Accounting Sciences

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

The candidate must be capable of supervising both undergraduate and post-graduate students’ research work and should be able to teach the following modules:

Advanced Financial Accounting.

Taxation.

Advanced Auditing.

Practical Accounting Data Processing.

Qualifications and Experience

The applicant must have a BCom Accounting with an upper second class (2.1) pass.

The applicant must also have MCom Accounting.

Professional Qualification in Accounting.

A relevant PhD will be an added advantage.

Higher Education teaching qualification and experience will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit six (6) sets of hardcopy applications, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to: