Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor: Department of Applied Psychology x2
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above full-time posts.
Duties and Responsibilities
Please note that the duties and responsibilities of a Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor and Professor are grouped into 5 main categories which are:
- Teaching – the incumbent is expected to teach or deliver lectures in accordance to the Department and or Faculty guidelines and standards.
- University Service and Community engagement – the incumbent should participate in all Department, Faculty/ School and University activities such as attending meetings, training workshops, conferences and seminars, among others.
- Research – the incumbent is expected to engage in active research in his/her area of specialization which benefits both the students and the University.
- Innovations – leading to tangible products and services
- Industrialisation –through commercialisation of products
The ideal Candidates must be capable of teaching and supervising undergraduate and postgraduate students’ research work, and should be able to teach at least four (4) of the following modules:
- Statistics in Psychology.
- Research Methods in Psychology.
- Psychosomatic Pathways to Health and Illness.
- Contemporary-Clinical Psychology.
- Human Kinetics and Healthy Eating Behaviours.
- Advanced Research Methods and Statistics in Clinical Psychology.
- Advanced Psychometrics.
- Clinical Psychopharmacology.
Qualifications and Experience
- BSc Honours degree in Psychology with at least a 2.1 pass.
- MSc degree in Psychology.
- PhD in Psychology is an added advantage.
- Be registered/ eligibility to register with AHPCZ within 6months of employment.
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience working at a University setting.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification and Curriculum Vitae giving full personal particulars including full names, date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to the Deputy Registrar – Human Resource
The application pack should be sent as a single merged pdf file to email address: academicrecruitment@staff.msu.ac.zw. The subject line should be labelled with the post being applied for.
NB: Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply. Only short- listed candidates will be communicated to.
Deadline: 24 July 2023
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University is a government owned university in Zimbabwe. The university offers a wide variety of courses and many specialist programmes. The university is accredited through the National Council for Higher Education, under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe.