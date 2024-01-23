Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor: Food Technology

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Engage in and lead high quality research and innovation projects that are aligned to the University’s strategic research and innovation focus area of food products development.

Facilitate incubation of innovations at the University’s Innovation Hub, resulting in development of commercializable food products.

Champion the generation and protection of intellectual property arising from food products develop.

Co-ordinate and participate in the supervision of Undergraduate and Postgraduate research and innovation students.

Establish and engage in active collaborative partnerships which result in knowledge exchange and technology transfer.

Provide academic leadership in the development of a degree programme in Food Technology.

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Qualifications and Experience

At least an earned PhD in Food Technology, Food Science, Food Engineering or related discipline.

Master’s degree in Food Technology, Food Science, or any related programme.

The incumbent should possess working experience in the food industry or alternatively should have demonstrable research experience in any food science or food technology field supported by outstanding outputs.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous PDF format to: deputyreg.hr@buse.ac.zw consisting of the following: