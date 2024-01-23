Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor: Food Technology
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Engage in and lead high quality research and innovation projects that are aligned to the University’s strategic research and innovation focus area of food products development.
- Facilitate incubation of innovations at the University’s Innovation Hub, resulting in development of commercializable food products.
- Champion the generation and protection of intellectual property arising from food products develop.
- Co-ordinate and participate in the supervision of Undergraduate and Postgraduate research and innovation students.
- Establish and engage in active collaborative partnerships which result in knowledge exchange and technology transfer.
- Provide academic leadership in the development of a degree programme in Food Technology.
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least an earned PhD in Food Technology, Food Science, Food Engineering or related discipline.
- Master’s degree in Food Technology, Food Science, or any related programme.
- The incumbent should possess working experience in the food industry or alternatively should have demonstrable research experience in any food science or food technology field supported by outstanding outputs.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous PDF format to: deputyreg.hr@buse.ac.zw consisting of the following:
application letter, certified copies of Educational certificates, National ID, Birth Certificate and CVs giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses.
Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:
The Deputy Registrar- Human Resources and Administration
Bindura University of Science Education
P Bag 1020
BINDURA
For more information phone (66210) 7531-2, 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9.
“Shaping and Creating the Future: Building Zimbabwe”
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. Candidates who responded to our previous advert need not to re-apply.
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.
Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura