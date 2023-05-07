Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor For Bcom Honours Human Resources Management

Job Description

Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU) is inviting suitably qualified personnel to fill in the above post, Department Of Economics, Marketing And Entrepreneurship.

Duties and Responsibilities

The candidate must be able to teach courses in the following areas: Industrial Psychology, Employee Resourcing, Comparative Industrial Relations, occupational Health, Safety and Wellness Management, Strategic Human Resource Management, Leadership and Ethics and Sociology of Work.

The candidate must also be able to supervise students’ research, actively participate in research and contribute to innovations in the University.

Qualifications and Experience

The applicant must hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resources Management and Master Degree in Human Resources Management. A PhD in this field is an added advantage.

The candidate must have at least 2 years lecturing experience at tertiary institution level with a clear record of successful research, publications and supervision of students at both undergraduate and postgraduate level.

Other

How to Apply

Six (6) copies of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, National ID, Birth Certificate and CVs giving full personal including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including emails and addresses. Evidence of membership of a professional association (where applicable) should also be attached.

Applications should clearly indicate the “Position” which is being applied for and submitted to:

The Deputy Registrar- Human Capital Management

Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University

Stand No. 1901 Barrassie Rd, Off Shamva Rd

Bindura, Zimbabwe

OR

Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University,

Harare Teaching and Learning Centre,

18836 Hampden Road, Belvedere,

Harare

OR e-mailed to: hr@zegu.ac.zw in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 19 May 2023