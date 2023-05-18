Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor: Hospitality, Tourism And Culture-foreign Language

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Teaching and Learning.
- Research.
- Innovation.
- Community Engagement.
- Industrialisation.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must hold a Doctoral Degree in Languages, a relevant language Master’s Degree and a Bachelor of Arts Honours Degree in French, proof of proficiency in French or other related foreign language.
- The applicant must be able to teach all French-related modules.
- Applicants who can show some progress towards acquiring a relevant Doctoral Degree may be considered.
- Teaching experience at tertiary or University level is mandatory.
- Possession of a Postgraduate Diploma in Higher and Tertiary Education will be an added advantage.
- Successful applicants without a Postgraduate Diploma in Higher and Tertiary Education will be required to obtain the same within the first three (3) years of appointment.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=118. Applicants MUST fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.
Deadline: 19 May 2023