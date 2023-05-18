Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor: Hospitality, Tourism And Culture-foreign Language

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Teaching and Learning.

Research.

Innovation.

Community Engagement.

Industrialisation.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must hold a Doctoral Degree in Languages, a relevant language Master’s Degree and a Bachelor of Arts Honours Degree in French, proof of proficiency in French or other related foreign language.

The applicant must be able to teach all French-related modules.

Applicants who can show some progress towards acquiring a relevant Doctoral Degree may be considered.

Teaching experience at tertiary or University level is mandatory.

Possession of a Postgraduate Diploma in Higher and Tertiary Education will be an added advantage.

Successful applicants without a Postgraduate Diploma in Higher and Tertiary Education will be required to obtain the same within the first three (3) years of appointment.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=118. Applicants MUST fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.

Deadline: 19 May 2023