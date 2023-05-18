Pindula|
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)

Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor: Hospitality, Tourism And Culture x3


May. 19, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post. Munhumutapa School Of Commerce.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Teaching and Learning.
  • Research .
  • Innovation.
  • Community Engagement.
  • Industrialisation.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Applicants must hold a Doctoral Degree in Hospitality and Tourism, a Master’s Degree in Hospitality and Tourism or equivalent and a relevant first degree with at least a 2.1 degree classification.
  • Successful applicants must have teaching experience at tertiary or university level and be able to teach at least two of the following modules: Food and Beverages Preparation 1 and II (practical), Food and Beverages services, Food and Beverages Management, Events management, Sustainable tourism development management, Tourism operations, Regional and international tourism, Hotel management and Innovation and entrepreneurship projects for tourism and hospitality industry.
  • Applicants who can show some progress towards acquiring a relevant Doctoral Degree may be considered.
  • Possession of a Postgraduate Diploma in Higher and Tertiary Education will be an added advantage.
  • Successful applicants without a Postgraduate Diploma in Higher and Tertiary Education will be required to obtain the same within the first three (3) years of appointment.

To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=117. Applicants MUST fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.  Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.

Deadline: 19 May 2023

Great Zimbabwe University is an institution of higher learning in the city of Masvingo, Zimbabwe. It is situated on the Masvingo Teachers’ College campus seven kilometres east of Masvingo CBD. The University was established through the recommendations of the Chetsanga Report of August 1995 which proposed the devolution of Teachers' and Technical Colleges into degree awarding institutions that would eventually become universities in their own right.

Website: https://www.gzu.ac.zw/

Phone: 08677 004747; +263 39 2266648/58/60/63; +263782780662

