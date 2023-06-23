Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor: Human Resource Management x2

Job Description

The successful candidate will be expected to provide academic leadership to the Department, initiate, guide and contribute basic and applied research in the Department. Successful applicants must be able supervise both undergraduate and postgraduate students in their fields of specialisation and conduct collaborative research and be involved in university service and community engagement.

Duties and Responsibilities

Applicants must be able to teach at least six courses at undergraduate and postgraduate level to both conventional and block students listed below:

Introduction to Psychology, Industrial Sociology, Principles of Human Resources Management, Industrial Relations, Occupational Health and Safety, Public Sector HRM, Reward Management, Human Resource Policy and Practice, Talent Management, Training and Development, Strategic Management, Strategic Human Resource Management, Leadership and Ethics, HR Analytics, Human Resource Development, Organizational Behaviour, Human Capital Consultancy. Invigilation of University examinations.

The Department reserves the right to allocate courses for teaching.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants should hold a PhD degree or registered PhD (attach proof of registration) in the field of Human Resources Management or equivalent.

A Master’s degree and foundation first degree in the area of specialization are a must

Applicants must have a minimum of two years university teaching experience. Proven record of publications and ability to mobilize funds will be added advantages. The curriculum vitae (CV) should contain a detailed list of publications; clearly specifying titles of publications, journal names, volumes, page numbers details, dates published, name(s) of publishers and name(s) of co-authors if any. Publications should be categorized into: books, monographs, refereed and non-refereed journals, chapters in books, etc.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw, consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.

For more information phone (66210) 7531-2, 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9.

Feedback