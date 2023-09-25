Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor In Ndebele

Job Description

TEACHING AND LEARNING INSTITUTE

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post that has arisen in the University.

Duties and Responsibilities

The successful candidate will be expected to teach Ndebele at Undergraduate level as well as to provide academic leadership to the Department/Institute, guide and contribute to basic and applied research, innovation and industrialisation programmes in the Department/Institute.

The candidate may also be required to teach short courses in Ndebele for beginners to advanced level.

In addition, the candidate will be expected to coordinate and participate in the supervision of Undergraduate and Postgraduate research students.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants should have at least a Master’s degree or PhD in Ndebele.

A Bachelor’s degree in which Ndebele was a major is a must.

The incumbent should be able to demonstrate high proficiency in writing, speaking and reading Ndebele.

The candidate should have a minimum of 3 years’ teaching experience at a university.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) sets of applications which should include the application letter, certified copies of certificates, national identification, birth certificate and detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names, addresses and email addresses of three referees. Applications in envelopes clearly indicating post applied for should be addressed to: