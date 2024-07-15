Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor: Languages And Communication Skills x2

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must hold a Doctoral degree in Applied Linguistics, English and Communication, and or other related fields.

A Master in Applied Linguistics/Master in English for specific purposes, and a first degree in English and Communication Skills are prerequisites.

Bachelor of Arts in English and a Bachelor of Education in English passed with at least an Upper Second degree class.

Applicants who can show some progress toward acquiring a relevant Doctoral Degree may be considered.

Applicants must have a minimum of two (2) years of University teaching experience.

Possession of a Postgraduate Diploma in Higher and Tertiary Education would be an added advantage.

Proven record of practice in supervision, editing and fashioning of short courses in English and Communication.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw, consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. The closing date for the receipt of applications is Monday, 15 July 2024.