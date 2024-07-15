Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor: Languages And Communication Skills x2
Job Description
Languages and Communication Skills Department
The University seeks to recruit focused, results oriented candidates for the above mentioned posts.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Teach Communication Skills as a University-Wide Course.
- Any other short courses in Languages and Communication Skills.
- Advise students, collaborate with Faculty on research within and across Departments.
- Provide service to the Department, University, and community.
- Publish in peer-reviewed journals, seek and obtain external funding.
- Supervise students’ projects and dissertations.
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must hold a Doctoral degree in Applied Linguistics, English and Communication, and or other related fields.
- A Master in Applied Linguistics/Master in English for specific purposes, and a first degree in English and Communication Skills are prerequisites.
- Bachelor of Arts in English and a Bachelor of Education in English passed with at least an Upper Second degree class.
- Applicants who can show some progress toward acquiring a relevant Doctoral Degree may be considered.
- Applicants must have a minimum of two (2) years of University teaching experience.
- Possession of a Postgraduate Diploma in Higher and Tertiary Education would be an added advantage.
- Proven record of practice in supervision, editing and fashioning of short courses in English and Communication.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw, consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. The closing date for the receipt of applications is Monday, 15 July 2024.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.
Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura