Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor: Department Of Metallurgical Engineering
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
The candidate must be capable of supervising both undergraduate and post- graduate students’ research work and should be able to teach the following modules:
- Mineral Processing.
- Hydrometallurgy.
- Corrosion Engineering.
- Physical Metallurgy.
Qualifications and Experience
- BSc in Metallurgy or equivalent.
- MSc in Metallurgy or equivalent.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates must submit six (6) sets of hardcopy applications, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to:
Assistant Registrar – Human Resource
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences
Bag 7001, Stair Guthrie Road
Mutare
Applicants should clearly indicate the post being applied for on the application letter.
NB: Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences (MSUAS) is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply and only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to.
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences(MSUAS) was established by the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe, through Act Chapter 25:31 of 2016 and is located on the outskirts of Mutare.