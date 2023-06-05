Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor Marketing

Job Description

FACULTY OF COMMERCE

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Applicants must be able to teach at least six (6) courses at undergraduate and postgraduate level to both conventional and block students. These courses shall include, but not limited to Web designing, Social Media Marketing, Database Management, E-Marketing, Information System, Web Analytics and E-Commerce. The Department reserves the right to allocate courses for teaching.

The successful candidate will be expected to provide academic leadership to the Department, initiate, guide and contribute to basic and applied research in the Department.

Successful applicants must be able to supervise research projects for both undergraduate and postgraduate students in their fields of specialization and conduct collaborative research.

Contribute to the achievement of the University mandate through teaching, research, community engagement, innovation and industrialization.

The Curriculum Vitae (CV) should contain a detailed list of publications; clearly specifying titles of publications, journal names, volumes, page number details, dates published, name(s) of publishers and name (s) of co-authors if any.

Publications should be categorized into: books, monographs, refereed and non-refereed journals, chapters in books, etc.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants should hold an Undergraduate and Masters Degree in Information Systems Technology/ Computer Science/ Digital Marketing.

A PhD in the area of specialization would be an added advantage.

Applicants must have a minimum of two (2) years University teaching experience.

Proven record of publications and ability to mobilize funds would be added advantages.

The incumbent should also have knowledge of: Web Designing using HTML, CSS and Java Script.

Hands on experience of developing and using E- Commerce sites; Database i.e. Mysql and SQL; Search Engine optimization; Corel draw and Adobe Photoshop.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw, consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.

Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:

The Assistant Registrar-Human Resources

Bindura University of Science Education

P Bag 1020

Bindura

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. Female candidates are encouraged to apply and Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. For more information phone (66210) 7531-2 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9

Deadline: 05 June 2023