Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor: Natural Resources
Job Description
Department of Natural Resources
The University seeks to recruit focused, results oriented candidates for the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Teach at least five (5) courses within the relevant field at the undergraduate level to both Conventional and Block students. The applicant must be able to teach – Natural Resources Law, Natural Resources and Climate Change, Natural Resources Economics and Natural Resources Education, and Extension. The Department reserves the right to allocate courses for teaching.
- Contribute to the mandate of the University through teaching, research, University/community service, innovation and industrialisation.
- Advise students, collaborate with Faculty on research within and across Departments.
- Provide service to the Department, University, and community.
- Publish in peer-reviewed journals, seek and obtain external funding.
- Supervise students’ projects and dissertations.
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants should hold a Master of Science Degree in Natural Resources Management/Biodiversity Conservation or related field.
- A BSc degree in Natural Resources Management passed with at least an Upper-Second (2.1) degree class.
- A PhD in Natural Resources Management/Biodiversity Conservation or a related field would be an added advantage.
- Applicants must have a minimum of two (2) years of tertiary teaching experience or relevant industrial experience.
- A proven record of publications and the ability to mobilize funds would be added advantages.
- The Curriculum Vitae (CV) should contain a detailed list of publications, specifying titles of publications, journal names, volumes, page number(s), dates published name(s) of publishers, and name(s) of co-authors if any.
- Publications should be categorized into books, monographs, refereed and non-refereed journals, or book chapters.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw, consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. The closing date for the receipt of applications is Monday, 15 July 2024.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.
Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura