Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor: Natural Resources

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants should hold a Master of Science Degree in Natural Resources Management/Biodiversity Conservation or related field.

A BSc degree in Natural Resources Management passed with at least an Upper-Second (2.1) degree class.

A PhD in Natural Resources Management/Biodiversity Conservation or a related field would be an added advantage.

Applicants must have a minimum of two (2) years of tertiary teaching experience or relevant industrial experience.

A proven record of publications and the ability to mobilize funds would be added advantages.

The Curriculum Vitae (CV) should contain a detailed list of publications, specifying titles of publications, journal names, volumes, page number(s), dates published name(s) of publishers, and name(s) of co-authors if any.

Publications should be categorized into books, monographs, refereed and non-refereed journals, or book chapters.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw, consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. The closing date for the receipt of applications is Monday, 15 July 2024.Generate a Whatsapp Message