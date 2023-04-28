Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor: School Of Law x4

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above posts.

Herbert Chitepo School Of Law [ Academic ]

Duties and Responsibilities

Teaching and Learning.

Research .

Innovation.

Community Engagement.

Industrialisation.

Qualifications and Experience

Masters Degree in Law and a Bachelor of Laws Honours Degree obtained from a Roman Dutch Law jurisdiction and must be able to teach at least three of the following modules:

Law and Economic Development, Jurisprudence, Law of Delict, Insurance Law, Alternative Dispute Resolution, Banking Law and Payment Systems, Tax Law, Customary Law, Family Law, Gender, HIV/AIDS and the Law, Constitutional Law, Legal Ethics and Professional Training, Human Rights, International Humanitarian Law and Business Enterprises Law.

Teaching experience at tertiary or University level is mandatory.

Ability to teach online will be a distinct advantage.

Possession of a relevant doctoral degree and a Postgraduate Diploma in Higher and Tertiary Education will be an added advantage.

Successful applicants without a Postgraduate Diploma in Higher and Tertiary Education will be required to obtain the same within the first three (3) years of appointment.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants are urged to fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.

To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=91

Sign-In Login or Create an Account click Register

Create a Profile with Personal Details, Academic Details and, or Work Experience

Apply for the preferred post under Home menu

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.

Deadline: 30 April 2023