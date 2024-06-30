Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor: Software Engineering
Job Description
Reporting to the H.O.D, the incumbents will serve in the capacity of Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor and will provide leadership and contribute to the smooth organisation and implementation of activities of the programmes offered in the Department.
Duties and Responsibilities
The candidate should be able to carry out research, supervise students’ dissertations and teach at least three of the following modules:
- Computational Mathematics.
- Programming for Machine Learning.
- Expert Systems and Smart Applications.
- Web technologies and mobile application development.
- Object-Oriented Programming, JAVA, Python, C#, R.
- Design of Cyber-Physical Systems.
- Network Security.
- Teaching: The incumbent is expected to teach or deliver lectures in accordance with the Department and or College guidelines and standards.
- University Service and Community Engagement: The incumbent should participate in all Department, College and University activities such as attending meetings, training workshops, conferences and seminars, among others.
- Research: The incumbent is expected to engage in active research in his/her area of specialisation, which benefits the students, the Global community and the University.
- Innovations: Innovations should lead to the production of goods and services.
- Industrialisation: Through the commercialisation of goods and services.
Qualifications and Experience
- BSc Honours in Computer Science/ Computer Engineering/ Computer Information Systems/ Information Technology/ Geographic Information System or equivalent
- MSc in Honours in Computer Science/ Computer Engineering or equivalent
- A PhD in Computer Science or equivalent.
- Experience in teaching and/or supporting learning in higher education.
- Must have experience in developing and teaching online courses.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates must submit an application letter, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID and birth certificate), and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees.
The application pack should be sent as a single pdf file to the e-mail address: careers@africau.edu by no later than 1400 hours on Friday, 05 July 2024.
The application pack should be sent as a single pdf file to the e-mail address: careers@africau.edu by no later than 1400 hours on Friday, 05 July 2024.

Applicants should indicate the post being applied for in the subject line, and only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to. Africa University is an equal opportunity employer and therefore men and women from diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply.
Africa University
Africa University is a "private, Pan-African and United Methodist-related institution." It has over 1,200 students from 36 African countries. It is located 17 km northwest of Mutare, Zimbabwe. It grants bachelor's, master's and PhD degrees in various programs.