Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor: Software Engineering

Qualifications and Experience

BSc Honours in Computer Science/ Computer Engineering/ Computer Information Systems/ Information Technology/ Geographic Information System or equivalent

MSc in Honours in Computer Science/ Computer Engineering or equivalent

A PhD in Computer Science or equivalent.

Experience in teaching and/or supporting learning in higher education.

Must have experience in developing and teaching online courses.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit an application letter, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID and birth certificate), and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees.

The application pack should be sent as a single pdf file to the e-mail address: careers@africau.edu by no later than 1400 hours on Friday, 05 July 2024.

Applicants should indicate the post being applied for in the subject line, and only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to. Africa University is an equal opportunity employer and therefore men and women from diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply.