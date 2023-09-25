Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor: Soil Biology And Fertility

Job Description

FACULTY OF EARTH AND ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post that has arisen in the University.

Duties and Responsibilities

The successful candidate will be expected to provide academic leadership to the Department/Institute, guide and contribute to basic and applied research, innovation and industrialisation programmes in the Department/Institute as well as teach the following courses at Undergraduate and Postgraduate level: Soil Biology and Fertility, Soil Chemistry and Productivity, Soil Health, and Organic Farming.

In addition, the candidate will be expected to coordinate and participate in the supervision of Undergraduate and Postgraduate research students.

University teaching is an added advantage.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have at least a Masters or PhD degree in the field of Agricultural Sciences or related discipline.

A Bachelor’s degree in the field of Soil Science, Agronomy, Biology or equivalent fields is a must.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) sets of applications which should include the application letter, certified copies of certificates, national identification, birth certificate and detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names, addresses and email addresses of three referees. Applications in envelopes clearly indicating post applied for should be addressed to: