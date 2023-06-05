Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor Sustainable Development: Disaster Risk Reduction Department

Job Description
FACULTY OF SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Teach at least six of the following courses both at undergrad and post-graduate level: Monitoring and Evaluation of Development Projects; Project Management; Development Theories; Demography and Development; Development Planning; Rural Planning and Development; Urban Planning and Development; Rural and Urban Livelihoods, Governance and Development; Environmental Change and Development, Public Policy; Development Policies and Planning; Development Institutions; Regional Development; Agriculture and Development Climate; Geographic Information Systems & Remote Sensing; Research Methods; Humanitarian Response Planning and Management; Environmental Management; Environmental Hazards; Disaster and Development. The Department reserves the right to allocate the courses for teaching.
- Provide academic leadership to the Department, initiate, guide and contribute basic and applied research in the Department.
- Supervise both undergraduate and post-graduate students in their fields of specialisation and conduct collaborative research and be involved in University Service, innovation and industrialisation as well as community outreach.
- Contribute to the achievement of the University mandate through teaching, research, community engagement, innovation and industrialization.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have a PhD in Development Studies, Rural and Urban Planning, Environmental Science, Climate Change, Environmental Geography or related discipline.
- A Master’s degree passed with at least a Merit and foundation first degree in the related area of specialization are a must;
- Aapplicants must have a minimum of two (2) years tertiary teaching experience.
- Proven record of publications and ability to mobilize funds will be added advantages.
- The curriculum vitae (CV) should contain a detailed list of publications; clearly specifying titles of publications, journal names, volumes, page numbers details, dates published, name(s) of publishers and name(s) of co-authors if any.
- Publications should be categorized into: books, book chapters, refereed and non-refereed journals, chapters in books, etc.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw, consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.
Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:
The Assistant Registrar-Human Resources
Bindura University of Science Education
P Bag 1020
Bindura
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. Female candidates are encouraged to apply and Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. For more information phone (66210) 7531-2 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9
Deadline: 05 June 2023