Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor: Teacher Development (Robert Mugabe School Of Heritage And Education)

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Teaching and Learning.
- Research.
- Innovation.
- Community Engagement.
- Industrialisation.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must hold a doctoral degree in Accounting, a master’s degree in Accounting, and a relevant first degree with an upper second class or equivalent.
- Successful applicants must be able to teach the following modules: Financial Accounting, Pedagogic Studies in Business Studies, Company Law and Practice, and Commercial Law.
- Ability to teach online will be a distinct advantage.
- Possession of a relevant doctoral degree and a Postgraduate Diploma in Higher and Tertiary Education will be an added advantage.
- Successful applicants without a Postgraduate Diploma in Higher and Tertiary Education will be required to obtain the same within the first three (3) years of appointment.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants are urged to fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.
- Sign-In Login or Create an Account click Register
- Create a Profile with Personal Details, Academic Details and, or Work Experience.
- Apply for the preferred post under Home menu.
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.
Deadline: 16 June 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Great Zimbabwe University is an institution of higher learning in the city of Masvingo, Zimbabwe. It is situated on the Masvingo Teachers’ College campus seven kilometres east of Masvingo CBD. The University was established through the recommendations of the Chetsanga Report of August 1995 which proposed the devolution of Teachers' and Technical Colleges into degree awarding institutions that would eventually become universities in their own right.
Website: https://www.gzu.ac.zw/
Phone: 08677 004747; +263 39 2266648/58/60/63; +263782780662