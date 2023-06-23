Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor: Teacher Development (Robert Mugabe School Of Heritage And Education)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Teaching and Learning.

Research.

Innovation.

Community Engagement.

Industrialisation.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must hold a doctoral degree in Accounting, a master’s degree in Accounting, and a relevant first degree with an upper second class or equivalent.

Successful applicants must be able to teach the following modules: Financial Accounting, Pedagogic Studies in Business Studies, Company Law and Practice, and Commercial Law.

Ability to teach online will be a distinct advantage.

Possession of a relevant doctoral degree and a Postgraduate Diploma in Higher and Tertiary Education will be an added advantage.

Successful applicants without a Postgraduate Diploma in Higher and Tertiary Education will be required to obtain the same within the first three (3) years of appointment.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants are urged to fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.

Sign-In Login or Create an Account click Register

Create a Profile with Personal Details, Academic Details and, or Work Experience.

Apply for the preferred post under Home menu.

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

