Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)

Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/professor: Soil Biology And Fertility

Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)
Aug. 15, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post that has arisen in the University.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • The successful candidate will be expected to provide academic leadership to the Department, guide and contribute to basic and applied research, innovation and industrialisation programmes in the Department/ Institute as well as teach the following courses at Undergraduate and Postgraduate level: Soil Biology and Fertility; Soil Chemistry and Productivity; Soil Health; and Organic Farming.
  • In addition, the candidate will be expected to coordinate and participate in the supervision of Undergraduate and Postgraduate research students.
  • University teaching experience is an added advantage.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Applicants must have at least a Masters or PhD degree in the field of Agricultural Sciences or related discipline.
  • A Bachelor’s degree in the field of Soil Science, Agronomy, Biology or equivalent fields is a must

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) sets of applications which should include the application letter, certified copies of certificates, national identification, birth certificate and detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names, addresses and email addresses of three referees. Applications in envelopes clearly indicating post applied for should be addressed to:

The Deputy Registrar, Human Resources

Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology

P.O Box 35

MARONDERA

Hand deliver to or send by courier to: 

Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology CSC Campus, Industrial Sites

15 Longlands Road

 MARONDERA

The University does not charge applicants a fee at any stage of the recruitment process and does not have Agents who receive applications on its behalf.

NB: Information on salary and other benefits will be made available to shortlisted candidates. Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology is an equal opportunity Employer.  Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 15 August 2023

Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)

The Act of Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology was promulgated in 2015. The University was declared an independent institution in August 2017 following its incubation by the University of Zimbabwe since 2012.

Web: https://muast.ac.zw/

