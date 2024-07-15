Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/ Professor: Animal Science

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants should hold a PhD in Animal Science, Veterinary (Animal Breeding) or related field.

Master of Science Degree in Animal Science, Veterinary passed with at least a Merit, and a first degree in Animal Science or Veterinary passed with at least an Upper-Second (2.1) degree class.

Applicants must have a minimum of two (2) years of tertiary teaching experience or relevant industrial experience.

Proven record of publications and ability to mobilise funds would be added advantages.

The curriculum vitae (CV) should contain a detailed list of publications; clearly specifying titles of publications, journal names, volumes, page numbers details, dates published into; books, monographs, refereed and non-refereed journals, chapters in books etc.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw, consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. The closing date for the receipt of applications is Monday, 15 July 2024.