Women's University in Africa

Lecturer: Social Work x10 (Harare, Marondera, Kadoma & Mutare)

Women's University in Africa
Aug. 21, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the vacant positions that have arisen in the Faculty of Social and Gender Transformative Sciences at the Women’s University in Africa at the following campuses:

  • Harare Campus x5
  • Marondera x1
  • Kadoma Campus x1
  • Mutare Campus x3

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Teaching a full load of a full-time lecturer.
  • Coordinating academic activities for all Social Work students at the respective campus.
  • Researching in the area of specialisation for the benefit of both students, the University and the wider community.
  • Participating in University service and community engagement.
  • Conducting innovation and industrialisation that leads to tangible products and services.
  • Assisting in the recruitment of students.

Qualifications and Experience

  • PhD in Social Work  from a credible university.
  • Master of Science in Social Work.
  • Bachelor of Science Honours in Social Work.
  • At least 2 years of lecturing experience in a tertiary institution.
  • A self-starter who can work under pressure with minimum supervision.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit six (6) sets of applications with detailed curriculum vitae, certified copies of academic and professional qualifications including transcripts indicating the post applied for on the envelope to:

The Deputy Registrar (Human Resources & Administration)

Women’s University in Africa

P.O Box GD 32 Greendale

Harare

Or Hand deliver at:

Women’s University in Africa

Number 549 Arcturus Road Greendale

Harare

Deadline: 21 August 2023

Women's University in Africa

Women's University in Africa is a "private university which is supported through student fees and donors from around the globe", established in 2002 and located in Marondera, Zimbabwe. It has a student enrolment policy of 80% women and 20% men. Wikipedia

Address: 549 Arcturus Road, Harare

