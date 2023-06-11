Lecturer: Textile Technology & Design

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned post at Morgan Zintec College.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

A recognized teaching qualification.

First degree in the relevant area.

A Master's degree in the relevant area or Ph.D. is an added advantage.

A minimum of five (5) years teaching experience in primary school.

Applicant should be a serving member in the Public Service or should possess a clearance letter from former Ministry.

Experience in using ICT in the delivery of teaching instructions is necessary.

How to Apply

Applicants should submit their applications, clearly indicating the College and the post being applied for, accompanied by certified copies of academic, professional certificates and detailed curriculum vitae. The applications should be addressed to:

The Principal

Morgan Zintec College

P.O. Box 1700

Harare

No 1 Alamein Road, Braeside Harare

Deadline: 06 June 2023