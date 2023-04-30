Pindula
Hillside Teachers' College

Lecturer: Theory Of Education

Hillside Teachers' College
Apr. 28, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on InstagramShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above Lecturing position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Lecturing.
  • Assessment.
  • Carrying out research.
  • Supervision of research projects.
  • Teaching Practice supervision.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor of Education degree/Bachelor of Education degree with a Psychology component.
  • Master in Psychology degree will be an added advantage.
  • A minimum of five (5) years teaching experience in Secondary School.
  • A teaching qualification in Secondary School Education/ Post Graduate Diploma.
  • Only members who are currently working for the Government of Zimbabwe and are confirmed would be considered for the post.

Other

How to Apply

Successful candidate will maintain the health nursing scale Candidates meeting the above requirements should submit the following documents; an application letter, detailed Curriculum vitae, copy of National I.D, copy of Birth Certificate, copy of academic and professional certificates. Photocopies must be certified by the Commissioner of Oaths and be in duplicate (2 sets of photocopies in 2 sets of envelopes). Candidates meeting the above requirements must apply to:

THE PRINCIPAL,

HILLSIDE TEACHERS' COLLEGE,

P. BAG 2,

HILLSIDE,

BULAWAYO

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for the interviews 

Deadline: 28 April 2023

Hillside Teachers' College

Hillside Teachers' College is the first Associate College of the University of Zimbabwe and the first College mandated to educate Post 'A' Level pre-service secondary school teachers. It has pioneered programmes in the education of practical and foreign languages teachers.

Address: RJ87+755, Cecil Rd Hillside Teachers' College 240 Weir, Derby Rd, Bulawayo

Phone: 077 566 3940

 

Related Jobs

Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)

Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor: School Of Law x4

Deadline:
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)

Lectureship: Community Medicine And Public Health

Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University (MSU)

Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Industrial/ Organisational Psychology x2

Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University (MSU)

Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Developmental Psychology

Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University (MSU)

Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Clinical Psychology

Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University (MSU)

Physical Metallurgy: Staff Development Fellow

Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University (MSU)

Pyrometallurgy: Staff Development Fellow

Deadline: