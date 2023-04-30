Lecturer: Theory Of Education

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above Lecturing position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Lecturing.

Assessment.

Carrying out research.

Supervision of research projects.

Teaching Practice supervision.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Education degree/Bachelor of Education degree with a Psychology component.

Master in Psychology degree will be an added advantage.

A minimum of five (5) years teaching experience in Secondary School.

A teaching qualification in Secondary School Education/ Post Graduate Diploma.

Only members who are currently working for the Government of Zimbabwe and are confirmed would be considered for the post.

How to Apply

Successful candidate will maintain the health nursing scale Candidates meeting the above requirements should submit the following documents; an application letter, detailed Curriculum vitae, copy of National I.D, copy of Birth Certificate, copy of academic and professional certificates. Photocopies must be certified by the Commissioner of Oaths and be in duplicate (2 sets of photocopies in 2 sets of envelopes). Candidates meeting the above requirements must apply to:

THE PRINCIPAL,

HILLSIDE TEACHERS' COLLEGE,

P. BAG 2,

HILLSIDE,

BULAWAYO

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for the interviews

Deadline: 28 April 2023